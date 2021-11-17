QAnon Shaman' is sentenced to over 3 years in prison for role in Capitol riot
Jacob Chansley had pleaded guilty in September to a single count of felony obstruction of an official proceeding.
Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot.