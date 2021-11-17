QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in US Capitol riot

QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in US Capitol riot

Upworthy

Published

Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot.

#uscapitol #jacobchansley

Full Article