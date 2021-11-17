QAnon Shaman' Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in US Capitol riot
Jacob Chansley, the so-called "QAnon Shaman," was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot.
#uscapitol #jacobchansley
#uscapitol #jacobchansley
Watch VideoJacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Jan. 6 rioter whose horned fur hat, bare chest and face paint made him one of the..
