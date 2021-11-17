Two men convicted in the assassination of Malcolm X are set to be cleared after more than half a century, with prosecutors now saying authorities withheld evidence in the civil rights leader's killing, according to a news report.The...Full Article
Malcolm X: Two men to be cleared in 1965 killing of Malcolm Little
