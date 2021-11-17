With gas prices soaring, Biden calls for probe into possible 'illegal conduct'
Published
With gas prices soaring, President Joe Biden on Wednesday called for the FTC to probe possible 'illegal conduct" by oil and gas companies.
#ftc
President calls for Federal Trade Commission investigation as US gasoline prices soar
Biden claims there's an unexplained large gap' between the price of unfinished gasoline, down 5% since last month, and the average..