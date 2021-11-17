Belarus Brings Some Migrants In From Cold At Polish Border

Belarus Brings Some Migrants In From Cold At Polish Border

Newsy

Published

Watch VideoHundreds of migrants who were camped in the cold on the Poland-Belarus border have been moved to a nearby warehouse in Belarusian territory, reports said Wednesday, with some still harboring hopes of entering the European Union.

The move came a day after a melee broke out in the border crisis, with migrants throwing...

Full Article