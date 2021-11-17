AOC rips McCarthy for refusing to condemn Gosar over violent video
Published
"This is not about me. This is not about Rep. Gosar. But this is about what we are willing to accept," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.
#gosar #mccarthy #aoc
Published
"This is not about me. This is not about Rep. Gosar. But this is about what we are willing to accept," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said.
#gosar #mccarthy #aoc
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tore into House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy for his refusal to condemn Rep. Paul Gosar at..