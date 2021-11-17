QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley sentenced to 41 months in prison for role in January 6 attack
Jacob Chansley will also be on probation for three years once he's released.
A federal judge on Wednesday sentenced the U.S. Capitol rioter known as the "QAnon Shaman" for his horned headdress to 41 months in..
Jacob Chansley, the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” was sentenced to 41 months in prison for his role in the US Capitol riot.