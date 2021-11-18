A man who pleaded guilty to killing his estranged wife and sexually assaulting her young daughter as her mother lay dying was put to death on Wednesday evening, becoming the first inmate executed in Mississippi in nine years.David...Full Article
Mississippi executes man who killed wife, terrorised family
