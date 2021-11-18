Differences Endure As President Biden Brings Back North America Summit

Watch VideoAs President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador resume the tradition of the North America Leaders' Summit on Thursday, the three allies face deep differences on migration, climate and trade.
