Behold, the first trailer for the upcoming Hulu series Pam & Tommy just dropped. If you're like, "What the hell are you talking about?" then no fear — the show is a retelling of the infamous...



#sebastianstan #pamamp #lilyjames #sextapescandal #pamtommy #jeanpaul #aussenard #pamelaanderson #pamtommytrailerbehold #tommylee