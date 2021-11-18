Dems scramble to finish social spending bill as price tag expected Thursday
The CBO said it would finish its cost estimates for the bill Thursday afternoon, clearing one significant hurdle as Democratic leaders push toward the vote.
Biden Says , Meeting With Manchin, 'Went Well'.
CBS News reports that President Joe Biden met
with Senators Joe Manchin..