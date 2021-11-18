Black Pastors Rally Outside Trial Over Arbery's Killing

Watch VideoHundreds of pastors both rallied and prayed Thursday outside the trial of three white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, gathering in response to a defense lawyer's bid to keep Black ministers out of the courtroom.
As testimony resumed inside the Glynn County courthouse, with its four huge columns, arched windows...
Watch VideoHundreds of pastors both rallied and prayed Thursday outside the trial of three white men in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, gathering in response to a defense lawyer's bid to keep Black ministers out of the courtroom.