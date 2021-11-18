Man shot outside Young Dolph memorial; three people detained - WATN
Our cameras were rolling when a shot was fired during a memorial outside Makeda's Cookies on Airways.
#makeda #youngdolph #watn
Fans hoping to pay tribute to Young Dolph at the site he was gunned down were faced with a life-threatening situation of their own..
