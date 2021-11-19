The area deforested in Brazil's Amazon reached a 15-year high after a 22 per cent jump from the prior year, according to official data published today. The National Institute for Space Research's Prodes monitoring system showed...Full Article
Brazil's Amazon deforestation surges to worst in 15 years
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Bolsonaro Faces Accusations of Crimes Against Humanity
Wibbitz Top Stories
Bolsonaro Faces
Accusations of, Crimes Against
Humanity.
President of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro is accused of crimes..