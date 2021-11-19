Austria re-imposes a full Covid lockdown and makes vaccination mandatory
Austria recently imposed lockdown measures on its unvaccinated population, but will extend the lockdown to the entire country from Monday.
Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg added that a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination campaign will be launched in Austria from February 1,..