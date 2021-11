Christina Aguilera stole the show with an electrifying performance of "Pa Mis Muchachas," as well as "Somos Nada," at the 2021 Latin Grammys. Nicki Nicole, Nathy Peluso and Becky G joined her onstage.



#2021latingrammys #nickinicole #christinaaguilera #nathypeluso #beckyg #somosnada