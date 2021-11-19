Austria will enter lockdown and make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory
The chancellor said details would be finalized in the coming weeks but those who continued to refuse to get vaccinated would have to expect to be fined.Full Article
Students will have to go back into home schooling, restaurants will close and cultural events will be cancelled