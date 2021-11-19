Austria To Enter National Lockdown To Contain 4th Wave Of Virus

Watch VideoAustria will go into a national lockdown to contain a fourth wave of coronavirus cases, Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg announced Friday, as new COVID-19 infections hit a record high amid a pandemic surge across Europe.
The lockdown will start Monday and initially will last for 10 days, Schallenberg said.
