US House passes Biden’s $1.75tn social spending bill
President's ambitious 'Build Back Better' package faces further wrangling in the Senate
House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy delivered a record-setting speech overnight to object to Democrats' social spending and..
House Democrats passed President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion social spending bill by 220 to 213 votes on Friday.