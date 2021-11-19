FDA Authorizes Pfizer And Moderna Booster Shots For All Adults

Watch VideoU.S. regulators on Friday opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all adults, expanding the government’s campaign to shore up protection and get ahead of rising coronavirus cases that may worsen with the holidays.
