Search for Jimmy Hoffa's body leads to Jersey City landfill
The nearly half-century search for the remains of union boss Jimmy Hoffa has led the FBI to a former New Jersey landfill.
Jimmy Hoffa seemingly vanished on July 30, 1975, outside the Machus Red Fox Restaurant in Bloomfield Township, Michigan.
The FBI search a site in New Jersey as a new clue leads to hopes of solving the decades-old case.
