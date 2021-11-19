Biden gets first physical as president, power transferred to VP Harris
President Joe Biden, the oldest person to assume the office, on Friday got his first physical as president ahead of his 79th birthday on Saturday.Full Article
Vide President Kamala Harris has briefly taken the power of being the president as Joe Biden undergoes anesthesia for colonoscopy.
President Joe Biden is briefly transferring power to Vice President Kamala Harris while he undergoes a 'routine colonoscopy'