With the release of its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer switched the buffer used in its formulation to increase the stability of the product, allowing it to remain at refrigerator temperatures for longer. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the change, which is also being made to some doses for teens and adults. Social media posts, however, incorrectly suggest that the ingredient swap is dangerous or was added to prevent heart attacks in children.Full Article
Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Formulation Tweaked to Improve Stability
FactCheck.org0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Pfizer Seeks FDA Authorization To Use COVID Vaccine for Children Ages 5 to 11
Wibbitz Top Stories
Pfizer Seeks FDA Authorization , To Use COVID Vaccine
for Children Ages 5 to 11.
Pfizer and BioNTech announced they were..