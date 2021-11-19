Pfizer/BioNTech’s COVID-19 Vaccine Formulation Tweaked to Improve Stability

FactCheck.org

Published

With the release of its pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, Pfizer switched the buffer used in its formulation to increase the stability of the product, allowing it to remain at refrigerator temperatures for longer. The Food and Drug Administration OK'd the change, which is also being made to some doses for teens and adults. Social media posts, however, incorrectly suggest that the ingredient swap is dangerous or was added to prevent heart attacks in children.

