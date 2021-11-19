Meghan Markle shares adorable new photo of son Archie
Published
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shared an adorable new photo of her 2-year-old son Archie on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
#meghanmarkle #duchess #archiemeghan #theellendegeneresshow
Published
Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex shared an adorable new photo of her 2-year-old son Archie on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."
#meghanmarkle #duchess #archiemeghan #theellendegeneresshow
Meghan Markle revealed that, like his father Prince Harry, her son Archie has bright red hair.
#meghanmarkle #archie