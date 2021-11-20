Dutch police fire shots as COVID protests rock Rotterdam
Published
Dozens arrested and seven injured after protests against partial lockdown turn violent.
#policefireshots #rotterdamdozens #lockdown #protests
Published
Dozens arrested and seven injured after protests against partial lockdown turn violent.
#policefireshots #rotterdamdozens #lockdown #protests
Dutch police opened fire on protesters and seven people were injured in rioting that erupted in Rotterdam around a demonstration..
Rotterdam's mayor has condemned "an orgy of violence" at protests against COVID-19 restrictions in the Dutch port city, in which..