Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing, 56, dies after battling COVID-19 and autoimmune condition

CTV News

Published

Canadian Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing, who recently returned home after being hospitalized for a month due to COVID-19, has died. She was 56.

