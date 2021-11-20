Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing, 56, dies after battling COVID-19 and autoimmune condition
Canadian Sen. Josee Forest-Niesing, who recently returned home after being hospitalized for a month due to COVID-19, has died. She was 56.Full Article
Sen. Josée Forest-Niesing of Sudbury, Ont., has died following a battle with COVID-19. Her office said this week that while fully..