Police haven't ruled out arson following a horrific fire west of Melbourne overnight, with several people still unaccounted for.Four children are unaccounted for following a blaze at a home in Melbourne's west overnight.A man,...Full Article
Four children feared missing in Werribee house fire
New Zealand Herald0 shares 2 views
Related news coverage
Neighbours reveal horror moment after Melbourne fire that killed four children
New Zealand Herald
A Melbourne couple have revealed the horror moment they realised four children were trapped inside their neighbour's home as it..
Four children die in horror overnight fire in Melbourne
New Zealand Herald
Advertisement
More coverage
Four children have been found dead after a Melbourne house fire
SBS
Four children have been found dead following a house fire in Melbourne.