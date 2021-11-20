Joe Biden told to 'apologise' to Kyle Rittenhouse for white supremacist label

Joe Biden told to 'apologise' to Kyle Rittenhouse for white supremacist label

New Zealand Herald

Published

Prominent Republicans have demanded that Joe Biden "publicly apologise" for suggesting that Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager acquitted of murdering two protesters in Wisconsin last year was a white supremacist.It came as Americans...

Full Article