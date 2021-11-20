Jordan Turpin recalls escape from 'house of horrors'
Three years after she escaped her parents' California home to save herself and her 12 siblings, Turpin is opening up about her harrowing experience.
#siblings #jordanturpin
Jordan Turpin's daring escape from her parent's "house of horrors" has been revealed in never-before-seen bodycam footage.
David and Louise Turpin each pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts and were sentenced 25 years to life behind bars.