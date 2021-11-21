A car, similar to the one seen at Young Dolph's shooting, appears to be confiscated by police
Published
Memphis police confiscated a car that appears similar to the one seen in photos from Young Dolph's shooting.
#youngdolph
Published
Memphis police confiscated a car that appears similar to the one seen in photos from Young Dolph's shooting.
#youngdolph
The Memphis Police Department has found the car, in connection to the Young Dolph shooting, sources say.
#youngdolph..
Watch VideoA police officer testified Friday he planned to give Ahmaud Arbery a trespass warning for repeatedly entering a home..