Dan Mullen out as Florida Gators football coach
Published
Dan Mullen is out as Florida's football coach, sources told ESPN on Sunday.
#footballcoach #danmullen #floridagators
Published
Dan Mullen is out as Florida's football coach, sources told ESPN on Sunday.
#footballcoach #danmullen #floridagators
Watch Video*NEWSY'S ALEX LIVINGSTON:* NFTs are coming to the world of college football. An NFT — in case you don't know — is a..
The Florida Gators survived against the FCS Samford Bulldogs, but coach Dan Mullen's seat managed to grow hotter nonetheless.