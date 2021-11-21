Two of 17 Kidnapped Missionaries in Haiti Are Freed, Group Says
Published
After being held hostage for 37 days by a gang, two people with a U.S. Christian aid group have been released in Port-au-Prince and are described as “safe.”Full Article
Published
After being held hostage for 37 days by a gang, two people with a U.S. Christian aid group have been released in Port-au-Prince and are described as “safe.”Full Article
Two of the missionaries kidnapped in Haiti over a month ago have been released, according to a statement by the US-based Christian..
Watch VideoMass kidnappings, powerful gangs and a presidential assassination. The chaos in Haiti us wrecking the lives of those who..