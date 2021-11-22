China downgrades diplomatic ties with Lithuania over Taiwan row
Lithuania allowed Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in its country, a move which has angered China.Full Article
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) AFP/Beijing China has officially downgraded diplomatic ties with Lithuania in protest, the foreign ministry..
China said it took the punitive step after self-ruled Taiwan opened a de facto embassy in Lithuania.
BEIJING (AP) — China on Friday threatened to retaliate against Lithuania after the Baltic nation allowed Taiwan to open a..