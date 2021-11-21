Lyon v Marseille abandoned as Dimitri Payet hit by bottle
Published
Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Lyon and Marseille is abandoned after Dimitri Payet is hit by a bottle thrown from the stands five minutes into the game.Full Article
Published
Sunday's Ligue 1 game between Lyon and Marseille is abandoned after Dimitri Payet is hit by a bottle thrown from the stands five minutes into the game.Full Article
The game at Groupama Stadium was just four minutes old when Payet was struck on the head by a water bottle as he attempted to take..
Lyon’s Ligue 1 home match against Marseille was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit by a bottle hurled by a spectator, heaping..