Welch to seek Senate seat in Vermont
Rep. Peter Welch announced on Monday that he is running to represent Vermont in the U.S. Senate, launching a bid for the seat that opened up after Sen.
Watch VideoDemocratic Sen. Patrick Leahy of Vermont, the longest-serving current member of the Senate, said Monday he will not seek..