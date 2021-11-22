Man sentenced to 18 months of community work after toilet paper stunt goes wrong

In the town of Zheleznodorozhny, the Moscow region, a man was punished after a toilet paper stunt that he performed with his cousin went wrong. The man was sentenced to 18 months of community work, the press service of the Moscow Region Prosecutor's Office. To perform the stunt, the man, together with his cousin, built a pyramid made of packages of toilet paper rolls 1.5 meters high. The latter stood up on top of it, and his relative rammed his car into the pyramid.