Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister says he will lead his country's army "from the battlefront", a dramatic new step in a devastating year-long war."This is a time when leading a country with martyrdom is needed,"...Full Article
Ethiopia prime minister says he will lead army 'from the battlefront'
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Ethiopian PM says he'll lead army 'from the battlefront' as Tigray forces approach capital
Ethiopia's prime minister said he will lead his country's army "from the battlefront" beginning Tuesday, a dramatic new step by the..
CBC.ca
Ethiopia: Ethiopia's Civil War - Five Reasons Why History Won't Repeat Itself
[The Conversation Africa] One year after the outbreak of civil war in Ethiopia the spectre of regime change looms over Africa's..
allAfrica.com