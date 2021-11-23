Bulgaria bus crash: Children among at least 45 killed
Published
At least 46 people, including 12 children, died when a bus returning to North Macedonia caught fire.
#northmacedonia #buscrash
Published
At least 46 people, including 12 children, died when a bus returning to North Macedonia caught fire.
#northmacedonia #buscrash
A bus crash in western Bulgaria on Tuesday has killed at least 45 people, authorities say.The bus, registered in North Macedonia,..
At least 45 people, including 12 children, died as a bus carrying mostly North Macedonian tourists crashed in flames on a highway..