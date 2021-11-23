500 cattle died due to flooding in Abbotsford: BC Dairy Association
The BC Dairy Association says a preliminary assessment has found that about 500 cattle have died because of flooding in the Abbotsford and Yarrow areas.Full Article
When her family dairy farm, the Dykman Cattle Company, flooded nearly two weeks ago, it was the worst Cynthia Dykman had ever seen..