Waukesha Christmas Parade: Three dancing grannies among Wisconsin victims
Published
Four of the five people killed at the Waukesha Christmas parade were members of a local dance troupe.Full Article
Published
Four of the five people killed at the Waukesha Christmas parade were members of a local dance troupe.Full Article
Watch VideoThe man suspected of driving into a Waukesha, Wisconsin, Christmas parade is due in court Tuesday.
Darrell..
SUV Drives Into
Wisconsin Holiday Parade , Killing 5, Injuring 40.
SUV Drives Into
Wisconsin Holiday Parade ,..