Malcolm X’s daughter Malikah Shabazz dies aged 56
Shabazz was found unconscious by her daughter inside their Brooklyn home on Monday afternoon, New York police said
Ms. Shabazz was found in her living room by her daughter on Monday. The police do not suspect foul play.
The 56-year-old Malikah Shabazz was one of the six daughters of the famed minister and Black empowerment activist.