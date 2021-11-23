Kevin Spacey Ordered To Pay $31M For 'House Of Cards' Losses

Watch VideoKevin Spacey and his production companies must pay the studio behind "House of Cards" more than $30 million because of losses brought on by his firing for sexual misconduct, according to an arbitration decision made final Monday.
