Brian Laundrie, who made headlines as a person of interest in the disappearance of his fiancée Gabby Petito, died of gunshot wound to the head, according to a statement from the Laundrie family...



#gabbypetito #brianlaundrie #disappearance #newsnationnow #fiancé #stevenbertolino #fiancée #robertalaundrie #brianentin #familyattorney