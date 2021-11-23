Security shut him down fast, and he was escorted backstage while the crowd chanted "F--k him up!" Keep it classy, Brooklyn!Full Article
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Attacked by Rando at Barclays Center
eBaums World0 shares 3 views
Related news coverage
Seth Rollins Recounts 'Terrifying' Fan Attack on WWE Raw, Says He Avoided Injury
Upworthy
WWE superstar Seth Rollins was physically attacked by a fan during the live taping of Monday Night Raw at the Barclays Center in..
-
WWE's Seth Rollins Was Attacked By A Fan During Live Taping
Just Jared
-
Spectator at WWE Monday Night Raw charged with attempted assault after tackling Seth Rollins
USATODAY.com
-
WWE Superstar Seth Rollins Attacked By Fan At Barclays Center
CBS 2
-
WWE wrestler Seth Rollins attacked during match at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City
Upworthy