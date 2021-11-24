Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, attorney says
Published
Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, his family's attorney said Tuesday.
#brianlaundrie
Published
Laundrie died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, his family's attorney said Tuesday.
#brianlaundrie
Laundrie's remains were discovered in a Florida nature park Oct. 20 following a 32-day search for the 23-year-old fugitive
Watch VideoAn attorney for the family of Brian Laundrie said Tuesday that he fatally shot himself in the head.
Laundrie..