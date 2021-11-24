Biden expected to nominate Shalanda Young for budget director
Published
President Biden on Wednesday is expected to nominate Shalanda Young to be permanent director of the Office of Management and Budget, Fox News has learned.
#shalandayoung
Published
President Biden on Wednesday is expected to nominate Shalanda Young to be permanent director of the Office of Management and Budget, Fox News has learned.
#shalandayoung
Ms. Young, the acting head of the Office of Management and Budget, would be the first Black woman to hold the post on a permanent..