Sweden votes in Magdalena Andersson as first female PM
Published
Before MPs backed Magdalena Andersson, Sweden was the only Nordic state never to have a woman as PM.
#nordic #mps #magdalenaandersson
Published
Before MPs backed Magdalena Andersson, Sweden was the only Nordic state never to have a woman as PM.
#nordic #mps #magdalenaandersson
Sweden's parliament on Wednesday approved Magdalena Andersson as the country's first female prime minister, tapping the finance..
Sweden's parliament on Wednesday approved Magdalena Andersson as the country's first female prime minister, tapping the finance..