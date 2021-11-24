Virginia Democrat Spanberger says Biden owns rising prices: 'The buck stops with the president'
Rep. Abigail Spanberger, D-Va., declared Tuesday that "the buck stops with" President Biden on soaring inflation.
Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA) said Wednesday she believed that responsibility for rising gas prices fell on President Joe Biden.