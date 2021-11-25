Tips For A Safe Thanksgiving

Watch VideoAn estimated 20 million people will be flying this holiday season according to the TSA. With more people getting together, what can we do to increase our odds of staying healthy in a pandemic and prevent more spreading of the virus?
"I think this year is going to be the most highly variable Thanksgiving...
Watch VideoAn estimated 20 million people will be flying this holiday season according to the TSA. With more people getting together, what can we do to increase our odds of staying healthy in a pandemic and prevent more spreading of the virus?