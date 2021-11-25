Australia announced today it was sending police, troops and diplomats to the Solomon Islands to help after anti-government demonstrators defied lockdown orders and took to the streets for a second day in violent protests.Australian...Full Article
Australia sending troops, police to Solomon Islands amid unrest
